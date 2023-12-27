HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

