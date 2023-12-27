HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Campbell Soup by 183.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 176.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,981.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

