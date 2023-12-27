HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.32. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

