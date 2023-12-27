HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.8 %

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

NYSE EXR opened at $159.44 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet cut Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

View Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.