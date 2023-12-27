HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,155 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $601,159,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

