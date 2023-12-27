HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 382 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $44.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

