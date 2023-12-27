HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,339 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 50.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at about $259,181,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

PG&E Stock Up 1.4 %

PCG stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.