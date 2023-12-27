HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,143 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 41.7% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 683.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,555 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 96.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 205,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 101,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $668,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

