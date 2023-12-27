HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 98.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

