HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,444.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,415.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,373.95. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,528.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.86%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FCNCA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

