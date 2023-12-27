HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 534 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,825 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 30.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,277,000 after buying an additional 1,014,745 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

NYSE:WRK opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.76%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

