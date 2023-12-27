HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,353 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,389,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,491 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,351,000 after acquiring an additional 947,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after acquiring an additional 734,513 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

