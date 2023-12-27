HB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 271.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.8% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $1,131,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $2,532,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of KDP opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Keurig Dr Pepper
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.