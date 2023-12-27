Head to Head Analysis: OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.4% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Science 37 shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Science 37 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneMedNet and Science 37’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet N/A N/A $340,000.00 ($0.19) -4.79 Science 37 $70.15 million 0.49 -$50.99 million ($21.40) -0.27

Volatility & Risk

OneMedNet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Science 37. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Science 37, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science 37 has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OneMedNet and Science 37, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A Science 37 0 0 1 0 3.00

Science 37 has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 244.23%. Given Science 37’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Science 37 is more favorable than OneMedNet.

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% Science 37 -206.86% -83.09% -61.58%

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data. The company's platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and therapeutic area. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and biotech companies. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

