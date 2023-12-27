Head-To-Head Analysis: Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -71.00% -33.12% -17.99% Ford Motor 3.54% 21.01% 3.48%

Risk and Volatility

Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ford Motor has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ford Motor 1 8 6 0 2.33

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vicinity Motor and Ford Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Vicinity Motor presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 267.60%. Ford Motor has a consensus price target of $14.02, indicating a potential upside of 12.71%. Given Vicinity Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vicinity Motor is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Ford Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $18.48 million 2.02 -$17.95 million ($0.26) -3.14 Ford Motor $174.23 billion 0.29 -$1.98 billion $1.53 8.13

Vicinity Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ford Motor. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ford Motor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Vicinity Motor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

