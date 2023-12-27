Head-To-Head Contrast: Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) & monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Red Cat and monday.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Cat -259.51% -51.42% -46.91% monday.com -2.32% -2.39% -1.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Red Cat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of monday.com shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Red Cat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of monday.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Cat 0 0 0 0 N/A monday.com 0 2 14 0 2.88

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Red Cat and monday.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

monday.com has a consensus target price of $197.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.59%. Given monday.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe monday.com is more favorable than Red Cat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Cat and monday.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Cat $9.91 million 4.71 -$27.09 million ($0.52) -1.61 monday.com $519.03 million 16.08 -$136.87 million ($0.34) -556.07

Red Cat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than monday.com. monday.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Cat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Red Cat has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, monday.com has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

monday.com beats Red Cat on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for work management, sales CRM, and software development verticals; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in December 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

