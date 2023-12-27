Head-To-Head Survey: Medifast (NYSE:MED) vs. KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE)

KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE – Get Free Report) and Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for KM Wedding Events Management and Medifast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KM Wedding Events Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Medifast 0 2 0 0 2.00

Medifast has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.68%. Given Medifast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medifast is more favorable than KM Wedding Events Management.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

87.8% of Medifast shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Medifast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

KM Wedding Events Management has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifast has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KM Wedding Events Management and Medifast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A Medifast 9.84% 76.08% 41.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KM Wedding Events Management and Medifast’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Medifast $1.22 billion 0.60 $143.57 million $10.97 6.12

Medifast has higher revenue and earnings than KM Wedding Events Management.

Summary

Medifast beats KM Wedding Events Management on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KM Wedding Events Management



KM Wedding Events Management, Inc. provides matrimonial, wedding event management and allied services. Its matrimonial services include matchmaking and partner identification through multiple delivery channels via print and visual media, website, physical centers and events. The company was founded by T. V. Mohan and Meera Nagarajan on October 24, 2012 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

About Medifast



Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. It markets its products through point-of-sale transactions over ecommerce platform. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

