HEICO (NYSE:HEI-A) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $142.77 and last traded at $143.08. Approximately 118,532 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $143.18.

HEICO Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.50.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.