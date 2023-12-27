Hess (HES) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Hess (NYSE: HES) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/27/2023 – Hess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/19/2023 – Hess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – Hess had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $210.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2023 – Hess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/3/2023 – Hess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/25/2023 – Hess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/17/2023 – Hess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – Hess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/7/2023 – Hess was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Hess was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $189.00.

11/1/2023 – Hess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $148.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.45. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Hess Co alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Hess by 30.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 4.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Hess by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.