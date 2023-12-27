Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 116.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 82,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $211,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $4,270,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5,731.6% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $181.21 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $182.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.09.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

