Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $20.15.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,591,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,546,000 after acquiring an additional 850,003 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,496,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 571,333 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 855,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 339,113 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,496,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,298,000 after buying an additional 239,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

