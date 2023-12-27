iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) Stock Price Up 1.4%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 115,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 410,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on iBio in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

iBio Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of iBio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iBio during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iBio by 178.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iBio by 182.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in iBio in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iBio by 127.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 164,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

Further Reading

