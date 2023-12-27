ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $291.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.55.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $357.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ICON Public

ICON Public Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $284.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.86 and a 200-day moving average of $252.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $181.92 and a 52 week high of $288.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 545,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,147,000 after acquiring an additional 157,527 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in ICON Public by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 46,739 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,267,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 49,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.