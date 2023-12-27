IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 190 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock opened at $311.04 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.19 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.