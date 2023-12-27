IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FJUL. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 340.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after acquiring an additional 347,769 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 462.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 28,002 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July stock opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

