IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

