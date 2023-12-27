IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $91,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 60,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSCN opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.