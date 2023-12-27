IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $91,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 60,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.0851 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

