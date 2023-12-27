IFP Advisors Inc Has $331,000 Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.55.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day moving average is $101.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,847 shares of company stock valued at $390,927. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

