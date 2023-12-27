IFP Advisors Inc Has $356,000 Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BEN opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,764 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

