IFP Advisors Inc Has $364,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.2 %

CME opened at $214.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.85 and a 200-day moving average of $203.38. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

