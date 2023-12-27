IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,298,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,731,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,529,000 after buying an additional 149,555 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $220.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $221.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

