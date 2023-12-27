IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,204 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 135.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

