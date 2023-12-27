IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 179 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,033,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,450 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97,245.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,174,000 after buying an additional 812,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 386.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after buying an additional 679,200 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.08.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $125.29 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,088.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.44.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.