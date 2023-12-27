IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,062 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 39.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $492,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,368,556 shares in the company, valued at $64,023,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $492,222.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,368,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,023,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,558,058 shares of company stock worth $11,644,139. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,348.88 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $40.53.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is -933.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BN

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.