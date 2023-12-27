IFP Advisors Inc Sells 440 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 116,995 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $616,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $224,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

TAN opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

