IFP Advisors Inc Sells 680 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
