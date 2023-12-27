IFP Advisors Inc Sells 680 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIO. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

