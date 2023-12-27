IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $675.36

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 675.36 ($8.58) and traded as high as GBX 763 ($9.70). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 759.50 ($9.65), with a volume of 395,615 shares.

IGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 801 ($10.18) to GBX 859 ($10.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,110 ($14.10) to GBX 980 ($12.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 987.80 ($12.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 883.14, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 683.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 675.36.

In other IG Group news, insider Charlie Rozes purchased 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 618 ($7.85) per share, for a total transaction of £7,076.10 ($8,991.23). 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

