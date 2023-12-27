Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$85.87.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.4 %

IMO opened at C$75.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$74.79. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$60.19 and a 52 week high of C$85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The stock has a market cap of C$40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$0.30. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of C$13.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.25 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 9.5739796 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.