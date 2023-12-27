Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,434 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $374.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.20. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.