InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.88. InfuSystem shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 60,070 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

InfuSystem Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $230.01 million, a PE ratio of 271.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.08.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfuSystem

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 885,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,904 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 618,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 696,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 61,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

