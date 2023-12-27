Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Integrated BioPharma Stock Down 16.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

