Integrated Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:IDGXF) Shares Down 3.7%

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IDGXF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 1,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Integrated Diagnostics Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35.
Integrated Diagnostics Company Profile
Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a consumer healthcare company, provides various medical diagnostics services to patients. It offers approximately 2,000 diagnostic test services, including immunology, microbiology, hematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, cytogenetics, histopathology, and radiology.
