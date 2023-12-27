Integrated Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:IDGXF) Shares Down 3.7%

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IDGXF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 1,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Integrated Diagnostics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35.

Integrated Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a consumer healthcare company, provides various medical diagnostics services to patients. It offers approximately 2,000 diagnostic test services, including immunology, microbiology, hematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, cytogenetics, histopathology, and radiology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.