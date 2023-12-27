Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.70.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

NTLA opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,576,000 after purchasing an additional 422,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 706,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,305,000 after purchasing an additional 108,041 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,520,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,312,000 after purchasing an additional 125,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

