InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,967.13

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,967.13 ($75.82) and traded as high as GBX 7,120 ($90.47). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 7,106 ($90.29), with a volume of 111,520 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 7,200 ($91.49) target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($82.59) to GBX 6,000 ($76.24) in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,048.75 ($76.86).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IHG

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.1 %

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,298.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,967.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,546.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89.

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.