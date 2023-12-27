Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.17

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.17 and traded as high as $25.36. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 106,691 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a market cap of $331.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 5.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 19.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

