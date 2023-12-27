Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.87

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and traded as high as $6.47. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 65,495 shares traded.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 634,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 486,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 88,622 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 461,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 47,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.