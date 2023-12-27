Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.87

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and traded as high as $6.47. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 65,495 shares traded.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
