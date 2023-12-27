Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.03

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $11.48. Investec Group shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.
Investec Group Stock Down 4.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.
Investec Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.2707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.
Investec Group Company Profile
Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Investec Group
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.