Investors Purchase High Volume of Evolv Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,513 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,690% compared to the average daily volume of 308 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVLV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

In other news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $147,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $147,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $200,834.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,182,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,314.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,233 shares of company stock worth $507,199. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,530,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,738,000 after acquiring an additional 81,689 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 123.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 283,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 156,911 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. Evolv Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $748.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.80% and a negative net margin of 147.76%. The company had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolv Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

