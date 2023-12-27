INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Financial Contrast

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Nevro has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nevro alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -24.22% -33.99% -17.75% INVO Bioscience -459.42% -7,630.09% -88.87%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $406.36 million 1.96 $3.00 million ($2.86) -7.69 INVO Bioscience $820,000.00 4.34 -$10.89 million ($12.36) -0.12

This table compares Nevro and INVO Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nevro has higher revenue and earnings than INVO Bioscience. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nevro and INVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 1 9 3 0 2.15 INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nevro currently has a consensus target price of $24.23, indicating a potential upside of 10.14%. Given Nevro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nevro is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Nevro shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Nevro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nevro beats INVO Bioscience on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems. It also provides 10 kHz Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company's Senza HFX iQ IPG system includes HFX iQ implantable pulse generator, HFX trial stimulator, and HFX iQ patient remote, as well as HFX App, a patient remote control and the wireless trialing system. In addition, it offers surpass surgical and percutaneous leads. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About INVO Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.