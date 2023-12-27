Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.35

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.35 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32), with a volume of 137,625 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.51) price objective on shares of Iofina in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £49.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 28.35.

Iofina plc develops, explores for, and produces iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

